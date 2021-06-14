‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ First Look Images: Alien Starship Crew, Voice Cast Revealed

Paramount+ today offered up a first-look at the alien starship crew – and the voice actors behind it – for the upcoming all-new animated children’s series Star Trek: Prodigy.

See all of the new images below.

Joining the previously announced Kate Mulgrew, who will reprise her Star Trek: Voyager of Kathryn Janeway, will be Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell and Dee Bradley Baker, all voicing the series’ young aliens. In the series, Mulgrew’s Janeway will serve as the starship’s built-in emergency training hologram.

Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year. Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, the CG-animated series is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. According to Paramount+, the series will follow “a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

The cast and characters are, as described by Paramount+:

Rylee Alazraqui (Home Economics) as “Rok-Tahk,” a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals;

Brett Gray (On My Block) as “Dal,” 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope;

Angus Imrie (The Crown) as “Zero,” who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others;

Jason Mantzoukas (Infinite) as “Jankom Pog,” a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides;

Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as “Gwyn,” a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars;

Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants) as “Murf,” whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.