Stampede Ventures Sets Dark Comedy ‘Going Places’; Max Chernov Makes Feature Directing Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures will start production next week on Going Places, a dark action comedy that marks the directing debut of Max Chernov, who wrote the script. After covering up a hit and run on the way to their valedictory desert getaway, three high school graduates face the true test of their friendship when they become entangled in a deadly crime ring imbroglio.

Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless) is co-producing and starring alongside Chloe East (Generation) and Spence Moore II (We Are Who We Are).

The pic’s produced by Greg Silverman and Grant Torre of Stampede Ventures, Charles Rapp, and Chernov. Giuliano Musacchio of Sappy Moose Productions will be exec producer and Marni Rosenzweig is an associate producer.

“From the moment we read Max’s script, we knew this project would really be going places,” said Grant Torre, Stampede Ventures’ Director of Film Development who is overseeing. “Max has assembled his dream cast for his feature debut, and we’re so proud to be producing this project from his thrilling screenplay — and support one of the best new voices in film.”

Cutkosky is repped by The Rosenzweig Group and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; East is repped by Link Entertainment, Vault Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and Felker Toczek; Moore is Hyperion, AEFH, Archetype and Goodman Genow.