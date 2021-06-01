Stacey Sher Signs Overall Deal With FX Productions

Stacey Sher, an executive producer of FX’s Mrs. America, has struck an overall deal with the cable network’s production division.

The agreement, which is understood to have been signed last year, will see Sher develop new projects for the network and extends a first-look arrangement that began in 2015, before she became co-president of Activision Blizzard Studios.

Sher was a producer on Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich and pandemic feature Contagion and recently reteamed with the latter to produce the 93rd Academy Awards.

On the TV side, she has produced series including AMC’s Into the Badlands, MTV’s Sweet/Vicious and Reno 911 as well as Netflix series Skylanders Academy.

Last April, Sher told Deadline that she was looking to partner with “new voices” and had also teamed up with Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns and medical expert Lawrence Brilliant to tell the story of how the epidemiologist and the World Health Organization eradicated smallpox.

“It’s been a great privilege for me and the whole FX team to work with Stacey as an executive producer, and I’m grateful that she will continue to call FX her home,” said FX chairman John Landgraf. “Stacey’s track record of success speaks for itself. She has great creative instincts and is one of the most respected producers in this business. We’re very excited about her development slate and eagerly await her next projects.”

“I am thrilled to be continuing this creative partnership with the incredible team at FX,” said Sher. “I have had the privilege of collaborating with John Landgraf many times over the years and, together with Gina Balian and Eric Schrier, they have continuously been passionate and supportive partners. I couldn’t think of a better home for me to build out these timely projects. Particularly given the uncertain times in which we have been living, FX has been an instrumental ally in providing a platform for these necessary stories to be told.”

Sher is represented by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.