‘Sprung’: Shakira Barrera, James Earl & Clare Gillies Cast In Greg Garcia’s IMDb TV Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Barrera (G.L.O.W., Shameless), James Earl (Night School, Narcos: New Mexico) and newcomer Clare Gillies have joined the cast of Sprung, IMDb TV’s new single-camera comedy from My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope and The Guest Book creator Greg Garcia, 3 Arts and Amazon Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Barrera, Earl and Gillies join previous cast Garret Dillahunt, Illeana Douglas and Philip Garcia in Sprung, which follows an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good,

Sprung follows Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who is determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving more than two decades in prison. With no place to live post-release, and a global pandemic bringing the world to a virtual standstill, Jack moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Douglas) and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria. Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic.

Barrera will play Gloria, a college-educated scam artist who discovered her love for conning people at a young age. Earl will play Melvin, an opportunist who alters his con based on supply and demand. Gillies has been cast as Wiggles, a sweet and simple-minded woman who dreams of having a baby and is searching for someone who can stay out of prison long enough to be a decent father.

Garcia and Raising Hope alum Dillahunt executive produce Sprung with Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia will direct the pilot episode.

Outside of acting, Barrera serves as a goodwill ambassador for organizations that specialize in humanitarian aid in Nicaragua She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Arc Artist Management and Goodman Genow Schenkman. Earl is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Gillies is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.