‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Returns To New York For The Summer: Bruce Springsteen Says “Thrilled” To Be Part Of Broadway Reopening

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre, with shows beginning Saturday June 26 and additional performances taking place through September 4.

Said Springsteen: “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will go on sale Thursday, June 10, and proceeds from Opening Night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor’s Fund.

The surprise announcement puts the smash hit Springsteen show at the top of the Broadway Reopening schedule, with the Lincoln Center Theater production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s award-winning play Pass Over set to begin performances August 4, followed by Hadestown on Sept. 2.

Numerous Broadway productions announced openings and returns following last month’s announcement by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that venues could reopen at full audience capacity beginning on September 14. Since the announcement, and with widespread vaccinations, the reopening date has moved earlier into the summer.

Springsteen’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo, sold-out Broadway show was originally staged at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, where it began previews on October 3, 2017, officially opened October 12 of that year and, after three extensions, closed December 15, 2018. The show was routinely Broadway’s most sought-after ticket, with prices topping $500. Netflix launched the filmed version the night the show closed on Broadway.

The largely acoustic performance, written by Springsteen and directed and produced by Thom Zimny, is based on Springsteen’s best-selling autobiography Born to Run, and showcases the performer on guitar, piano and telling personal, often very poignant stories.

This time around, audience members will be required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Springsteen on Broadway will play the following dates:

June 26, June 29, June 30

July 1, July 2, July 10, July 13, July 14, July 15, July 16, July 17

Aug. 17, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 20, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug. 26, Aug. 27, Aug. 28, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 2, Sept. 3, Sept. 4