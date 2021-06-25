‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Launches Digital Lottery For $75 Seats

Springsteen on Broadway tickets generally don’t come cheap, but some fans are in for a bargain: Thirty-two seats at $75 each will be set aside each performance for winners of a digital lottery.

The lottery was announced today by Jujamcyn Theaters and online ticketing sweepstakes company Lucky Seat. The Springsteen on Broadway digital lottery begins today at 9 a.m. ET for performances beginning on Tuesday, June 29. The show runs through Saturday, September 4.

Springsteen on Broadway, which played a sold-out run in 2017-2018, returns tomorrow, June 26, at the St. James Theatre, marking the re-opening of Broadway after 15 months of the Covid shutdown. Tomorrow’s performance is not included in the lottery.

The lottery details are as follows:

For each performance, 32 tickets will be sold for $75 each (limit 2 tickets per winner). The seat locations of lottery tickets may have a partial, restricted, and/or obstructed view of the stage and tickets issued to a winner may not necessarily be next to one another. Seats may be located anywhere in the theater, including in sections accessible by stairs only. Winners who require accessible seating or other special accommodations should contact help@luckyseat.com;

For performances Wednesday through Saturday, the lottery will open at 9 a.m. ET two days prior to the performance date and will close at 8:59 a.m. ET the day before the performance;

For Tuesday performances, the drawing will open at 9 a.m. ET four days prior to the performance date and will close at 8:59 a.m. ET the day before the performance;

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate;

Only one entry per person will be allowed per performance. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets for the duration of the engagement;

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided);

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 3 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 3 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited;

Winning tickets will be digital tickets that can be claimed via customized link that will be sent to the recipient the day of the performance;

Digital drawing tickets will be voided if re-sold;

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen on Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with a valid ticket. The only exception will be for guests under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief. Guests under 16 and those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID test, in addition to properly wearing a mask at all times while inside the building except while seated when eating or drinking.

To register for the lottery, go here.

Outside the lottery, tickets for Springsteen on Broadway generally go from more than $200 to nearly $2,000 on the primary seller SeatGeek, and even more on secondary reselling sites.