‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Reverses AstraZeneca Vaccine Policy: “Happy Ending For The Fans”, Says Guitarist Steven Van Zandt

Good news for international fans of Bruce Springsteen: The Boss’ upcoming Springsteen on Broadway is opening its doors to people who have received the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

“Happy ending for the fans,” tweeted Springsteen’s longtime guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

Last week, the production announced that all ticket-buyers would need to be vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine, thus limiting the accepted vaccines to those manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. The AstraZeneca vaccine, in use in much of Europe and Canada, would not have been allowed for entry at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

But Jujamcyn Theaters, which owns the St. James, has announced that, “following amended New York State guidelines,” it would now welcome audience members who are fully vaccinated with either an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization.

Jujamcyn’s amended policy now reads:

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. “Fully vaccinated” means the performance date you are attending must be:

– at least 14 days after your second dose of a FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or

– at least 14 days after your single dose of a FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The only exception, the policy states, will be for children under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Springsteen on Broadway begins performances at the St. James Theatre on Saturday June 26 and runs through September 4.

In a tweet sharing this article, Van Zandt wrote, “Many of you have asked. Here’s the answer. There were many complications to overcome. Regulations- national, state, city, theater, etc-changing constantly. Happy ending for the fans.”

Jujamcyn’s previous policy, established at the direction of New York State, drew outcries among Springsteen’s international fans as well as Canadians and Europeans alarmed at what the policy could portend for Broadway and New York City tourism in general. The news was greeted in Canada, for example, with The Toronto Star’s headline last Wednesday “Burn in the U.S.A.”

The response to Jujamcyn’s tweet ok’ing the AZ vaccine was better received. “This AZ girl thanks you,” responded one Springsteen fan, inserting a Canadian flag emoji just before the AZ.

