‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Off Limits For Fans Vaccinated With AstraZeneca

In what could be a harbinger for Broadway’s post-Covid protocol, Springsteen on Broadway has announced that audience members must be vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine, a policy no doubt disappointing to the many Canadians and Europeans who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Producers of Springsteen on Broadway announced Tuesday night that the show, which will begin performances on June 26 to become Broadway’s first post-shutdown arrival, will require the FDA-approved vaccines. To date, the FDA has approved vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

The news hasn’t gone over particularly well in the countries where AstraZeneca is in use. The Toronto Star headlined its Wednesday report “Burn in the U.S.A.”

Related Story New Nonprofit Places Please Project To Provide Rental Assistance For NYC Theater Workers

Among the countries that have used the AstraZeneca vaccine are Canada, Australia, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Indonesia and Spain, among others.

Watch on Deadline

The Springsteen on Broadway website, which lists the Covid protocols for the production at the St. James Theatre, states that audience members over 16 must be fully vaccinated and 14 days out from the final dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and also must provide proof of a negative antigen Covid-19 test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time or negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

The website further indicates that the vaccine requirements are being made “at the direction of New York State.”

Other Broadway shows that have announced openings or returns, largely beginning in September, have indicated that they will follow Covid protocols current at the time of performances. For example, Pass Over, beginning performances Aug. 4, and Hadestown, on Sept. 2 – both shows at venues owned, like Springsteen‘s St. James, by Jujamcyn Theaters – have not yet specified vaccination policies regarding audience members.