‘Spinning Gold’ Biopic About Casablanca Records Chief Neil Bogart Spins Forward With Cast; Capstone Boards World Sales – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Spinning Gold, the long-in-the-works biopic about 1970s Casablanca Records chief Neil Bogart, is heating up again in time for the Cannes Virtual Market. The pic, written and directed by Bogart’s son Timothy Scott Bogart, has added Wiz Khalifa to play Parliament leader George Clinton, Tayla Parx to play Donna Summer, Ledisi to play Gladys Knight and Lyndsy Fonseca to play music manager Joyce Biawitz.

Production is now underway in New Jersey, and Capstone will introduce the film to Cannes market buyers next week.

Jeremy Jordan plays Neil Bogart in the the pic that charts the rise of his Buddah and Casablanca labels in the 1960s and ’70s with a roster that included Donna Summer, KISS, Parliament, Village People, The Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight and Bill Withers among others.

Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Jason Derulo, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dan Fogler, Chris Redd, Peyton List, Pink Sweat$, Casey Likes, Sam Harris, Alex Gaskarth, Jimmy Wolk, Michael Ian Black and Vinnie Pastore are also already aboard in the cast.

Laurence Mark is producing with Jessica Martins of Hero Entertainment, Timothy Scott Bogart, Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr, Gary Randall of The Boardwalk Entertainment Group, and David Haring. Christian Mercuri of Capstone, Walter Josten of Blue Rider, and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films are executive producers.

Music producer Evan Bogart and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver will also executive produce with Atlantic Records, which is set to release the soundtrack. It will be a killer, featuring new versions of some classics — including Summers’ “Last Dance” and “Love to Love You Baby”; Parliament’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker)”; the Isley Brothers’ “Fight the Power” and “It’s Your Thing”; Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia”; Withers’ “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Shout it Out Loud”, Village People’s “YMCA”; and “Oh Happy Day” by the Edwin Hawkins Singers — performed by Parx, Khalifa, Derulo, Pink Sweat$, Harris, Casey Likes, Gaskarth and Ledisi.

The project has been in the works for a long time, notably with Justin Timberlake attached to play Neil Bogart as far back as 2011.

“Spinning Gold is about a group of people who, once upon a time, lived a fairytale and made their dreams come true, all set to some of the greatest music ever pressed in vinyl. Bringing these dreamers and artists to life has been the privilege of my life,” Timothy Scott Bogart said. “For a film about one of the greatest salesmen in the entrainment business, I am thrilled to be working with Christian, Marc and the entire team of Capstone to share this timeless story to audiences and music lovers around the world.”

Khalifa is repped by SMAC Entertainment and Taylor Gang Ent.; Parx by ICM Partners and 3020 Management; Ledisi by Benchmark Entertainment and Wasserman; and Fonseca by ICM, 360 Management and Morris Yorn.