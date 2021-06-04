Issa Rae Enters Sony’s ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Skip to main content
AP

Issa Rae, the four-time Emmy-nominated creator and star of HBO’s Insecure, will have a voice role in Sony’s sequel to its Oscar-winning feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Deadline confirmed Friday.

The animated pic is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

The pic hits theaters on October 7, 2022.

Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

