‘Sparkling: The Story Of Champagne’ Doc Sells To North America & More

EXCLUSIVE: Sparkling: The Story Of Champagne, Frank Mannion’s feature documentary about the popular beverage, has landed key territory deals.

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios Company, has acquired North America and is lining up a release on August 13, Britbox has acquired UK (excluding theatrical rights), Smile Entertainment has Scandinavia (with Fidalgo in Norway) and Rialto will be releasing the film in 50 cinemas in Australia and New Zealand, while Canal+ has acquired France and Poland. Swipe Films handles sales rights and will release the pic in UK cinemas on June 25.

The doc features Stephen Fry and a host of notable figures from the champagne world, including: Taittinger President Vitalie Taittinger, Bollinger Chairman Etienne Bizot, Dom Perignon wine-maker Vincent Chaperon Nicholas Soames, the grand-son of Winston Churchill, the authors Oz Clarke, Don and Petie Kladstrup, and the Queen’s winemaker, Tony Laithwaite.

The film shots in France, England, New York and Los Angeles and the filmmakers had access to locations including the Queen’s vineyard at Windsor Great Park. Producers are Oxana Popkova and Frank Mannion. Charlie Emseis edited.

The film was financed by Kasiyan Knockbeg Enterprises, CBS 1A1 Motion Picture Fund, Carlow Castle Films and Hangman London. Swipe Films is handling worldwide sales for the film (while Vision Films co-sold the French and Polish rights). The North American deal was negotiated by Tony Piantedosi, Vice-President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

“Frank’s film is beautifully shot, thoroughly researched, and above all a good time, full of amusing anecdotes and exotic locales to quench the thirst of a significant built-in audience. We look forward to presenting the film to North American audiences,” said Tony Piantedosi.

Frank Mannion of Swipe Films added, “Working with these incredible distributors is a dream come true. The film is a love letter to the joys and pleasures of champagne. We were fortunate to be able to shoot during lockdown as champagne producers were classified as essential workers. Hopefully audiences around the world will discover that the film is an excellent vintage, and will immerse themselves in the world of champagne and raise a toast to better things ahead in 2021.”