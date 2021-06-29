Spanish Producer José Luis Moreno Reportedly Arrested In Madrid Amid Allegations Of Fraud

Jose Luis Moreno (right) and Denise Richards on the set of Glow And Darkness

José Luis Moreno, a heavyweight Spanish television producer, has been arrested in Spain amid allegations of fraud, according to local reports.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE reported that Moreno was one of 53 people arrested on Tuesday during a major police operation in Madrid. Officers are investigating allegations including organized crime, fraud, and money laundering.

Deadline reported in August 2020 that Moreno’s Spanish production company YouMore TV was signed by APA as it looks to expand its operations in the U.S. Deadline has contacted his reps APA for comment.

YouMore TV was in production last year on Jane Seymour and Denise Richards’ Glow And Darkness, a three-season English language drama set in the Middle Ages. Joan Collins, Mira Sorvino, Geraldine Chaplin, and Bruce Davison also feature in the show.

Moreno, who wrote and directed Glow And Darkness alongside Alejandro Roemmers, was the first Spanish producer to create an English language series in the shape of 2016’s Queens.

YouMore TV owns physical production facilities in Madrid with more than 17,000 square meters of sets. It also owns a multi-channel network and produces live concerts.