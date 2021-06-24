Sophie Turner Joins Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Netflix Feature ‘Strangers’

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has signed up for a cameo role in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s upcoming Netflix feature Strangers, Deadline understands.

Turner will take on a small role in the Hitchock-ian dark comedy, which is headlined by Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke.

From Someone Great helmer and Thor: Love and Thunder writer Robinson, Strangers follows Drew (alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.

Robinson co-wrote with Celeste Ballard. She is also producing the pic with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max’s Michael Peterson limited drama series The Staircase, while she is also part of the voice cast for HBO Max’s The Prince as Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.