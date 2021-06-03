Sony Pictures Television Hires ‘It’s A Sin’ Head Of Production Michaela Fereday

Sony Pictures Television has raided Red Production Company for Michaela Fereday, the head of production and executive producer on shows including HBO Max and Channel 4’s critically adored AIDS crisis drama It’s A Sin.

Fereday will become Sony’s SVP of scripted production next week, overseeing series made by Sony Pictures Television International Production, rather than those produced by its network of production companies. She will also be responsible for the physical production of Sony’s U.S. and global shows in the UK and Europe.

Fereday reports to Brendan Fitzgerald, SVP of international co-productions, and will work closely with the international scripted teams in Los Angeles, London, and Madrid. During her decade-long tenure at Red, she worked on series including Netflix’s The Stranger, BBC One’s Years & Years, and BBC One’s Happy Valley.

“Michaela’s credits read like a rollcall of the UK’s most popular dramas of the past decade. The energy and breadth of experience she is going to bring to this global role are incredibly exciting,” Fitzgerald said.