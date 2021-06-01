Sony Pictures Television Launches Diverse Writers Program With Sixteen Aspiring Scribes

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television will link sixteen aspiring scribes with industry professionals and mentors for its six-week Diverse Writers Program.

Participating writers will have discussions with a number of creative executives, producers, seasoned writers and showrunners with the focus of honing their skills in writing scripted television. They will also network with industry professionals and be assigned a mentor from SPT’s pool of producers and scribes.

The writing program will conclude with the participating writers meeting with SPT showrunners and producers to be considered for potential staffing opportunities on U.S. projects. Of the sixteen participating scribes, SPT will select four with whom to develop pilot scripts for both comedies and dramas.

“We believe it’s imperative that underrepresented voices have the opportunity to tell diverse and authentic stories that haven’t been told before and to develop into tomorrow’s preeminent showrunners,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Through this program, we are augmenting our continual efforts to provide emerging writers with an entry point to share their unique perspectives with audiences.”

Running through July 2021, SPT’s Diverse Writers Program is part of SPT’s continued commitment to amplifying artists of diverse backgrounds. It stems from SPT’s pilot program in 2019 and its Rising Storytellers Search in 2020. SPT’s Diverse Directors Program recently completed its sixth year.

See the list of participating writers, who were selected from nearly 150 nominations from agents, managers and organizations throughout the industry and blind script reads, below.

• Anich D’Jae

• Benji Kahn

• Camille Tucker

• Dane C. Collier

• Eric Anthony Glover

• France-Luce Benson

• Francisco Cabrera-Feo

• Franky D. Gonzalez

• Jennifer Frazin

• Laurie Magers

• Michael Castaneda

• Mitali Jahagirdar

• Quinn Marcus

• Rebecca Delgado Smith

• Sean Collins-Smith

• Taryn Hillin