You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jake Lacy & Krysta Rodriguez To Headline TBS Pilot ‘Space’; Ally Maki, Caleb Hearon & Rachel Pegram Also Cast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Don Winslow's 'City On Fire' Trilogy Acquired In Mid-7-Figure Outright Purchase By Sony & Elizabeth Gabler's 3000 Pictures
Read the full story

Sony Pictures Television Launches Diverse Writers Program With Sixteen Aspiring Scribes

Sony Pictures Television Diverse Writers Program
Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television will link sixteen aspiring scribes with industry professionals and mentors for its six-week Diverse Writers Program.

Participating writers will have discussions with a number of creative executives, producers, seasoned writers and showrunners with the focus of honing their skills in writing scripted television. They will also network with industry professionals and be assigned a mentor from SPT’s pool of producers and scribes.

The writing program will conclude with the participating writers meeting with SPT showrunners and producers to be considered for potential staffing opportunities on U.S. projects. Of the sixteen participating scribes, SPT will select four with whom to develop pilot scripts for both comedies and dramas.

“We believe it’s imperative that underrepresented voices have the opportunity to tell diverse and authentic stories that haven’t been told before and to develop into tomorrow’s preeminent showrunners,” said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Through this program, we are augmenting our continual efforts to provide emerging writers with an entry point to share their unique perspectives with audiences.”

Running through July 2021, SPT’s Diverse Writers Program is part of SPT’s continued commitment to amplifying artists of diverse backgrounds. It stems from SPT’s pilot program in 2019 and its Rising Storytellers Search in 2020.  SPT’s Diverse Directors Program recently completed its sixth year.

See the list of participating writers, who were selected from nearly 150 nominations from agents, managers and organizations throughout the industry and blind script reads, below.

• Anich D’Jae
• Benji Kahn
• Camille Tucker
• Dane C. Collier
• Eric Anthony Glover
• France-Luce Benson
• Francisco Cabrera-Feo
• Franky D. Gonzalez
• Jennifer Frazin
• Laurie Magers
• Michael Castaneda
• Mitali Jahagirdar
• Quinn Marcus
• Rebecca Delgado Smith
• Sean Collins-Smith
• Taryn Hillin

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad