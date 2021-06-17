Sony Pictures Names Ashley Marks VP Of Casting

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Marks has joined Sony Pictures as VP of Casting, covering all of the studio’s labels including Columbia Pictures, 3000 Pictures, TriStar, Screen Gems, Affirm Films and Sony Pictures Animation.

She will report to Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group.

Marks comes from working with McCarthy/Abellera Casting on films by Lord & Miller, Working Title, Likely Story and Judd Apatow as well as TV series by Lorne Michaels, Paul Feig, Sam Esmail, Elizabeth Banks, BJ Novak and Rob McElhenney.

Her feature credits Stuber, Yes Day, Peppermint, The Lovebirds and the upcoming Home Alone reboot as well as TV series such as Mythic Quest, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and SMILF.

Marks began her career at Telsey and Company where she went on to work for 5th House Casting, among others before finding her position with McCarthy/Abellera Casting.