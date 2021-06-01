Former Sony Exec Luke Scrase Launches Production Co Golden Gate Studios With First-Look Sony Deal

Luke Scrase, the former Sony Pictures International Productions executive, is launching his own UK-based production outfit Golden Gate Studios. The company has secured a first-look deal for film and TV projects with Sony, effective this month.

Golden Gate will focus on developing and producing British and European genre films as well as commercially-driven television series for the global market. The aim will be to produce a mix of both English and local-language content.

Scrase remains attached to various Sony projects he initiated during his time in the studio’s UK office. His credits include Michael Winterbottom’s Greed and Michael Caton-Jones’s Our Ladies, the latter of which is coming out later this year. He also has Patrick Marber’s Curtain Call, set to star Colin Firth and Gemma Arterton, and The Dead Spit of Kelly, to be directed by Iain Softley, in the works.

“I’m thrilled to be launching Golden Gate at this exciting time for the business. Never before has there been such an appetite for ambitious and diverse European stories that deliver on a global scale alongside an influx of new buyers and content makers. I am looking forward to developing new projects that fit this mould as well as continuing to work with all the producers and filmmakers who have entrusted me with their projects at Sony,” said Scrase.