Sony Dates Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ And Jack Black & Ice Cube Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ For 2022

Sony just put two big films on the 2022 schedule: David Leitch’s Bullet Train on April 8, 2022, and the Jack Black-Ice Cube comedy Oh Hell No which Justin Kroll just reported on for July 1, 2022.

Bullet Train will also show in Imax. Lots already dated on April 8 including Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, an untitled Disney live-action movie, Focus Features’ The Northman and an untitled Universal movie. This is all on the weekend preceding the Easter frame, April 15-17.

Bullet Train which is based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock. Zak Olkewicz adapted. Producers are Kelly McCormick, Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. EPs are Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O’Connor and Kat Samick.

Oh Hell No is getting released over the Independence Day period which will be a four-day weekend next year. The comedy will encounter Lionsgate’s Shotgun Wedding (which gets a head start on Wednesday, June 29), and Illumination/Universal’s long-awaited Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Oh Hell No is directed by Kitao Sakurai and follows Sherman (Jack Black) who falls in love with Will’s (Ice Cube) mom — oh, hell no. Matt Tolmach is producing through Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music. Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman penned the script.