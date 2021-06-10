‘Somebody Somewhere’: Bridget Everett’s HBO Comedy Series Adds 6 To Cast

Jeff Hiller (Nightcap), Mary Catherine Garrison (Veep), Danny McCarthy (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and Mike Hagerty (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are set as series regulars and Murray Hill (Shortbus) and Jon Hudson Odom (Lovecraft Country) have been tapped for recurring roles in Somebody Somewhere, a comedy starring and executive produced by Patti Cake$ star Bridget Everett. The comedy comes from Hannah Bos (HBO’s High Maintenance), Paul Thureen (Driveways), Carolyn Strauss (HBO’s Chernobyl), Patricia Breen (HBO’s Betty) and The Mighty Mint/Duplass Brothers Productions. The seven-episode series is currently in production in Chicagoland.

Created by Bos and Thureen, Somebody Somewhere is inspired by the life of comedian and singer Everett and is set in her native Kansas. Sam (Everett) is a true Kansan on the surface, but beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Hiller plays Joel, whose vision-board dreams of Faith, Family, and high-end kitchen appliances are ripped to pieces in a spiral of joy, shame, music, and stress rashes, after he befriends his high school idol, Sam.

Garrison is Tricia Miller, who is exhausted living up to hometown expectations and the example of Charity, co-owner of their store, Downtown Business of the Year runner up Tender Moments. Still, Tricia always gets it done, even when it means she has to throw a few elbows to do so. With sister Sam now back in the family fold, old resentments resurface and elbows fly.

McCarthy portrays Rick, Sam’s quietly unremarkable brother-in-law, whose secret sends Sam and Joel’s imaginations spinning as fast as the Kansas tornado that reveals the truth.

Hagerty is family patriarch Ed Miller, a stoic Kansas farmer who believes if you just keep your head down and work hard…You reap what you sow. But that adage applies not only to the family farm, but to his volatile family as well. And burying problems only makes them grow.

Hill recurs as Fred Rococo, University soil scientist by day, Master of Ceremonies in a flashy suit by night, who’s been through it all, done the work, and found his stable place of happiness in the land of sunflowers, Oz, whispers, and sideways glances.

Hudson Odom is Michael, Joel’s boyfriend who suddenly is playing second fiddle to Sam and third wheel on their dates. In football crazed Kansas, it’s the fourth down on their relationship.

Bos and Thureen executive produce with Everett, Jay Duplass, who also directs, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions and Carolyn Strauss for The Mighty Mint. Patricia Breen writes and executive produces with Tyler Romary. Robert Cohen directs and Shuli Harel serves as producer.

Hiller is repped by Robert Solis at TalentWorks. Garrison and McCarthy are repped by Innovative Artists. Hagerty is repped by TalentWorks. Hill is repped by WME. Odom is repped by Paonessa Talent Agency.