‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed For Season 4 At Hulu

Hulu is bringing back adult animated series Solar Opposites for a fourth season.

The streamer has handed the 20th Television Animation-produced series another 12 episode run – the first two seasons were eight episodes and the third season order was also for 12 eps.

This comes after the show debuted in 2020 with its third season set to launch in 2022. Hulu said that the show was its most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere of the year.

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators and executive producers alongside Josh Bycel. The series is co-showrun by McMahan and Bycel.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will reprise their roles.