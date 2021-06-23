‘The Midwich Cuckoos’: ‘Hanna’ Actress Cherrelle Skeete Joins Sky Original Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Hanna actress Cherrelle Skeete has joined Sky Original drama The Midwich Cuckoos, which is in production in the UK.

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) and Max Beesley (The Outsider) lead the eight-part modern-day adaptation of John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel of the same name. The series is written by David Farr, the British writer behind The Night Manager and Hanna, and centers on a British town where women fall pregnant with alien children.

Produced by ITV Studios-backed Route 24 and Snowed-In Productions in association with Sky Studios, Sasha Hails, Namsi Khan, and Laura Lomas are co-writers. Alice Troughton (Baghdad Central) is the lead director, with Jennifer Perrott (Gentleman Jack) serving as director. Exec producers are Marc Samuelson and Robert Cheek for Route 24 and Ruth Kenley-Letts and Neil Blair for Snowed-In Productions. Series producer is Eliza Mellor.

Skeete, who has joined in a supporting role, was most recently seen in Amazon series Hanna and long-running BBC series Doctors. She is known for originating the role of Rose Granger-Weasley in stage play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, which opened at the Palace Theatre, London in 2016.

The stage and screen actress has also voiced hit video game Overwatch and has recently scripted her debut play for with the Soho Writers Lab 2019/2020. She is also founder of Blacktress UK, a grassroots network and support group for Black and mixed race women actors.