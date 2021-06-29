Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Great Point Launches Thriller ‘Black Medicine’; Grandave Picks Up ‘Atlantic City Story’ — Cannes Market Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sky German Original ‘Souls’ Wraps Production; First-Look At Mystery Series

Souls
Lili Epply as Linn in Sky's 'Souls' Geißendörfer Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sky’s German original Souls has wrapped production and producer Geißendörfer Pictures has dropped first-look images of the eight-part series.

Souls tells the story of Allie, Hanna, and Linn, three women whose lives are turned upside down when Hanna’s son, Jacob, is involved in a serious car accident and claims he remembers his earlier life as a pilot of a lost passenger plane.

Premiering next year, the series stars Brigitte Hobmeier as Hanna; Aaron Kissiov as Jacob; Julia Koschitz as Allie; Lili Epply as Linn; Aleksandar Jovanovic as Sebastian; Selam Tadese as Eddie; Godehard Giese as Vincent; Abak Safaei-Rad as Emma; Derya Dilber as Mathilda; and Laurence Rupp as Leo.

Souls is directed by Alex Eslam and Hanna Maria Heidrich. The writers are Eslam, Lisa van Brakel, Erol Yesilkaya, and Senad Lisa Halilbašić. Executive producers for Sky are Lucia Vogdt, Frank Jastfelder, and Marcus Ammon.

Vogdt said: “Souls extraordinary premise, which Alex Eslam developed together with his team of authors, fascinated us from the start and we are very happy that the filming has now wrapped successfully despite the current circumstances.”

Geißendörfer Pictures added: “Through a cleverly entwined narrative ‘Souls’ tells the emotional journey of a possible soul travel. It has been great to see how the story that we had laid out on paper transformed daily into touching images.”

Souls is funded by the German Motion Picture Fund, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, and the Film-und Fernsehfond Bayern. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.

More first look images below:

Souls
Brigitte Hobmeier as Hanna Geißendörfer Pictures
Souls
Julia Koschitz as Allie Geißendörfer Pictures

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad