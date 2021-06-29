Sky German Original ‘Souls’ Wraps Production; First-Look At Mystery Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sky’s German original Souls has wrapped production and producer Geißendörfer Pictures has dropped first-look images of the eight-part series.

Souls tells the story of Allie, Hanna, and Linn, three women whose lives are turned upside down when Hanna’s son, Jacob, is involved in a serious car accident and claims he remembers his earlier life as a pilot of a lost passenger plane.

Premiering next year, the series stars Brigitte Hobmeier as Hanna; Aaron Kissiov as Jacob; Julia Koschitz as Allie; Lili Epply as Linn; Aleksandar Jovanovic as Sebastian; Selam Tadese as Eddie; Godehard Giese as Vincent; Abak Safaei-Rad as Emma; Derya Dilber as Mathilda; and Laurence Rupp as Leo.

Souls is directed by Alex Eslam and Hanna Maria Heidrich. The writers are Eslam, Lisa van Brakel, Erol Yesilkaya, and Senad Lisa Halilbašić. Executive producers for Sky are Lucia Vogdt, Frank Jastfelder, and Marcus Ammon.

Vogdt said: “Souls extraordinary premise, which Alex Eslam developed together with his team of authors, fascinated us from the start and we are very happy that the filming has now wrapped successfully despite the current circumstances.”

Geißendörfer Pictures added: “Through a cleverly entwined narrative ‘Souls’ tells the emotional journey of a possible soul travel. It has been great to see how the story that we had laid out on paper transformed daily into touching images.”

Souls is funded by the German Motion Picture Fund, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, and the Film-und Fernsehfond Bayern. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.

More first look images below:

Brigitte Hobmeier as Hanna Geißendörfer Pictures