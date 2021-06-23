Simon Cowell To Judge New ITV Musical Game Show ‘Walk The Line’

Simon Cowell is to front a genre-bending ITV musical game show, which will combine a talent contest with a gaming element, as singers decide whether to stay in the competition or cash out.

Walk The Line is the latest format from Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and will be produced for ITV in partnership with Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios banner behind Love Island and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. It premieres later this year.

During the six-part series, musical acts take to the stage to perform for the nation and a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion — they either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers. The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot.

Cowell said: “We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win. Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize. It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV.”

The format appears to be an evolution of Cowell’s global smash hit The X Factor, which is currently being rested in the UK amid faltering ratings. Walk The Line will be sold around the world by ITV Studios.