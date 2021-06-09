Silver Lining Entertainment Expands Management Team With Two Key Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy biz veteran Reg Tigerman and Mike Jezusko are joining Silver Lining Entertainment as managers.

A fixture of the comedy business for over a decade, Tigerman comes to Silver Lining from Levity Live to head up the company’s comedy department, building on the dynamic and deep roster of writers and actors who are currently represented.

Tigerman was a manager and producer at Levity Live for the past 13 years where he worked with such as clients as Bert Kreisher and Whitney Cummings among others. He brings with him a roster of established and emerging comedians, writers, and actors including Vir Das (four Netflix specials, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble), Ms. Pat (upcoming BET+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show, Chick Fight), Emma Willmann (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jon Reep (Eastbound & Down, Harold & Kumar), Nimesh Patel (SNL, A Little Late with Lilly Singh), Allan Rice (Call Your Mother), Glenn Boozan (Conan), Brad Evans & Nick Ciarelli (The Tonight Show), Skyler Higley (Conan), Eric Cunningham (The Drew Barrymore Show, Audible series Hit Job), Idris Goodwin (award-winning playwright and 2021 US Artist Fellow), and Haley Spence Brown (USC BFA Presidential Scholar).

Jezusko comes to Silver Lining from Select Management Group. Clients include up and coming actor/comedian Caitlin Reilly, writer/performer Yazmin Monet-Watkins, actor/writer Huw Collins, and comedian/YouTuber Cherdleys, all of whom have projects in various stages of development. Jezusko began his career at Michael Black Management before moving on to UTA’s mailroom program.

Co-founded by Jeff Golenberg and Sam Maydew in 2013, Silver Lining Entertainment is a full service management and production company. Their current talent roster includes Evangeline Lilly, Vincent D’Onofrio, Katherine Waterston, Michael Kenneth Williams, Mike Colter, Rosie Perez and Jason Isaacs, among others. The company is currently in production on the feature film Paint, where Maydew serves as the sole producer. Paint stars Owen Wilson and is written and directed by client Brit McAdams.

Golenberg and Maydew are partnered with Rob Golenberg in Silver Lining Entertainment Productions which has a first-look deal with A&E Studios. Abby Wike, formerly of ABC, is head of scripted for the production company that has various projects in development.

“On behalf of the Silver Lining Team, we are thrilled to welcome Reg and Mike,” said partner Jason Shapiro. “Both bring a unique skill set from different avenues of the business that will be a great addition to the team. We are excited to see them thrive within and outside the company as we continue to grow as representatives and as a production entity.”