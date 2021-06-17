Shudder Buys North America, UK & Australia On Ghost Story ‘Martyrs Lane’ From LevelK

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ genre streamer Shudder has landed rights for North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand to Martyrs Lane, the UK supernatural horror, in a deal with Danish sales company LevelK.

Ruth Platt (The Lesson) wrote and directed the movie, which stars Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough (Colette), Steven Cree (Outlaw King) and newcomers Kiera Thompson and Sienna Sayer.

LevelK has also pre-sold the title to Italy (Koch Media), Vietnam (Noori Pictures), Taiwan (Deep Picture Corporation) and India (Big Tree Entertainment). The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto for Shudder with Debra Liang from LevelK. The film will be part of LevelK’s pre-Cannes market line-up.

Martyrs Lane centers on Leah, a young girl who lives in a large vicarage with her parents and older sister. During the day the house is bustling with people; at night it is dark, empty and a space for Leah’s nightmares to creep into. Leah can’t quite work out why something feels missing in her relationship with her mother, however hard she tries. When a small, nightly visitor appears, Leah feels duty bound to receive them with kindness – and a little game between them begins in which Leah is set a nightly task. With each task, Leah’s knowledge grows – knowledge that unpicks the broken relationship she has with her mother, and threatens to destabilise the world as she knows it.

Pic was produced by Christine Alderson and Katie Hodgkin for Ipso Facto Productions (Snow in Paradise). It was developed and financed by the BFI, Lipsync, and Sharp House.

“Martyrs Lane is a terrifically scary and emotionally captivating ghost story; a haunting tale of a mother and daughter – reminiscent of the elegance and melancholy of The Devil’s Backbone – and we’re thrilled to bring it to subscribers later this year as part of Shudder’s premium, curated slate of the best in horror film,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s Director of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions.