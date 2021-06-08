It Starts On The Page: Read The ‘Shrill’ Series Finale Script From Aidy Bryant, Lindy West & Ali Rushfield

Shrill this season closed out the story of Annie Easton celebrating her imperfect road to self-acceptance and teasing new paths for the ambitious journalist and her loved ones. The Hulu original comedy’s series finale is the subject of Deadline’s latest It Starts on the Page, which spotlights award-season scripts.

Created by showrunners Aidy Bryant, Lindy West and Ali Rushfield, Shrill series takes inspiration from West’s Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Over the course of its three-season run, the show centered on Aidy’s Annie as she navigates romance, her career and self-love.

In the last chapter, things seems to be looking up for both Annie and best friend Fran (Lolly Adefope). The two buddies, who have been together since their college days, get more settled in their relationships and find more stability and courage in their professional lives. However, when Annie oversteps her boundaries with boyfriend Will and Fran fails to take a chance in moving in with partner Em, the two find comfort in each other.

The cast of Shrill also featured John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens, Patti Harrison, Luka Jones, E.R. Fightmaster, Jo Firestone, Anthony Oberbeck and Cameron Britton.

Bryant, West and Rushfield spoke to Deadline about the final chapter of Shrill and how an open end spoke authentically to the series’ larger themes.

“There was more to explore but I think in a cool way, through editing, we really did land in a place where it’s still that same thesis but with a greater finality,” Bryant said. “These are two characters you’ve really watched evolve from the pilot to where we land, and they still have more work to do. It’s not over and that’s the reality of anyone with a body or self-confidence issue.”

Bryant continued: “It’s not something that you win at the end. It’s always something that’s going to day-to-day change and feel different as things arise.”

The series is executive produced by Rushfield, Bryant, West, Rob Klein, Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. Rushfield is also the showrunner. Shrill is produced by Warner Bros Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros Television serves as the international distributor.

Read the Shrill series-finale script, penned by Bryant, Rushfield and West, below.