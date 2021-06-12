Mass Shooting In Austin, Texas 6th Street Entertainment District Sees 13 People Injured

Austin, Texas’s popular 6th Street entertainment district was the scene of a mass shooting early Saturday morning. Police reported that 13 people were injured and said the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 AM. along 6th Street, which has many bars, restaurants and nightclubs in a city that bills itself as the live music capital. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic.

There was no specific details on what happened or information on what caused the shootings.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

