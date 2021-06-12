Skip to main content
Mass Shooting In Austin, Texas 6th Street Entertainment District Sees 13 People Injured

Austin, Texas’s popular 6th Street entertainment district was the scene of a mass shooting early Saturday morning. Police reported that 13 people were injured and said the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 AM. along 6th Street, which has many bars, restaurants and nightclubs in a city that bills itself as the live music capital. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic.

There was no specific details on what happened or information on what caused the shootings.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Some gunshot victims were taken to the hospital in police cruisers, Chacon said.

Chacon said the shooter’s description was “not very detailed,” but said the person was believed to be a man. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said.

Downtown Austin is slowly getting back to full capacity after the pandemic.

 

