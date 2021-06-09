‘Shipworm’ Podcast Acquired For Film By Studiocanal & The Picture Company

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company won a competitive auction for feature rights to Shipworm, a podcast by Two-Up.

The script will be written by Zack Akers, who wrote the podcast which was released last month. Skip Bronkie produced it. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce the film under their overall deal at Studiocanal. Bronke will be executive producer.

Shipworm is the fourth podcast from Two-Up partners Akers and Bronkie, whose Limetown was turned into a Peacock series they exec produced, starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci, with a book deal also through Simon & Schuster. The musical 36 Questions is in development at Netflix and Endeavor Content, Chernin Entertainment and Fred Berger producing, with Brett Haley writing and directing.

Shipworm is a first of its kind feature-length audio movie that revolves around a man who wakes up to realize he’s been implanted with an untraceable earpiece while sleeping. So long as he does everything the voice on the other end tells him, he and his family will live, and the twists and turns go from there.

Studiocanal VP Rachel Henochsberg brought it in and will oversee with Ron Halpern and Shanna Eddy.

Studiocanal and The Picture Company recently sold their Karen Gillan-led thriller Gunpowder Milkshake to Netflix for a U.S. summer release, with a sequel already in the works. They are also about to start production on the Liam Neeson thriller Retribution in Berlin and are targeting a fall start date for supernatural thriller Baghead.

The deal for the creators was made by WME, and Ziffren Brittenham.