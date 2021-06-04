Sherilyn Fenn Signs With BRS/Gage; Chasen Parker Inks With Echo Lake

EXCLUSIVE: Twin Peaks Primetime Emmy nominee Sherilyn Fenn has singed with BRS/Gage. Renowned for playing seductive teen Audrey Horne in the 1990 David Lynch ABC noir series. She would also star in Lynch’s 1990 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Wild at Heart. Fenn’s many TV credits include CBS’ S.W.A.T., Amazon’s Goliath, Showtime’s Shameless and Ray Donovan, and CW’s Gilmore Girls. In 1995 she played the title role in the NBC movie Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story. Her feature credits include Gary Sinise’s Of Mice and Men, Boxing Helena, Ruby, Wish Upon, and Immoralist. Fenn received a Best Supporting Actress-Drama nomination for Twin Peaks in 1990. She followed that up with a 1991 Golden Golden Supporting Actress nom in the Series/Miniseries and Made-for-TV movie.

***

Echo Lake Entertainment has inked director/writer/actor Chasen Parker for management representation in all areas. He starred on 97 episodes of NBC’s Sunset Beach as Benjy Evans. Other TV credits include 7th Heaven and General Hospital. In October of last year, Parker along with former Universal executive John C. Hall and Lokal Media co-founder Nick Scherma launched the Los Angeles based production company, Cardinal Trio Pictures. Parker will be a Producer on all of the company’s projects. Under the Cardinal Trio Pictures banner is the Untitled Enron Project, written and to be directed by Parker. The project, set in a revisionist’s history 1999, follows an Enron employee who starts to figure out what the crooked real-life executives are up to. He attempts to blackmail them but winds up being humiliated by the execs and leaves with a plot of revenge.