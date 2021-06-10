‘She-Hulk’: Jameela Jamil Joins Cast Of Disney+ Marvel Series As Supervillain Titania

Jameela Jamil will take her first steps into the Marvel-verse as she joins the cast of Disney+’s She-Hulk, Deadline has confirmed.

She-Hulk is a legal comedy that centers on the eponymous heroine (Maslany), aka Jennifer Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

The Good Place actress will play Titania, a supervillain first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984 and created by Jim Shooter. She joins previously announced cast members Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk and Roth will return as The Abomination, a character he previously played for The Incredible Hulk film.

The She-Hulk series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

Marvel declined to comment.

Jamil broke out as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s The Good Place. Since starring on the beloved comedy, Jamil has landed roles in Crossing Swords, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and DuckTales. She currently hosts The Misery Index and serves as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing/ballroom competition series Legendary.

Her reps are UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Variety first confirmed the news.