‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Director David F. Sandberg Drops Clip On Social

David F. Sandberg has been shooting the sequel to New Line’s Shazam! for about the past week and today provided a new look at the DC superhero’s new suit.

Sandberg has mentioned on social that the character, played by Zachary Levi, was due for a new pair of leotards.

“Why is it so dark?” says Shazam in the clip, “Probably would have been a good idea to have like one light on.”

Not only is Sandberg returning to direct on the sequel, but scribe Henry Gayden too. Adam Brody, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren also star in the Peter Safran produced, Walter Hamada executive produced movie. Last shot we see in Shazam! is Superman’s suit. Let’s see if Henry Cavill shows up.

The movie comes out on June 2, 2023. The first movie, released in 2019, grossed $366M WW.