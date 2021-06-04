You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Kraven The Hunter’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Spider-Man Villain In Stand-Alone Pic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Director David F. Sandberg Drops Clip On Social

Warner Bros. Pictures

David F. Sandberg has been shooting the sequel to New Line’s Shazam! for about the past week and today provided a new look at the DC superhero’s new suit.

Sandberg has mentioned on social that the character, played by Zachary Levi, was due for a new pair of leotards.

“Why is it so dark?” says Shazam in the clip, “Probably would have been a good idea to have like one light on.”

Not only is Sandberg returning to direct on the sequel, but scribe Henry Gayden too. Adam Brody, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren also star in the Peter Safran produced, Walter Hamada executive produced movie. Last shot we see in Shazam! is Superman’s suit. Let’s see if Henry Cavill shows up.

The movie comes out on June 2, 2023. The first movie, released in 2019, grossed $366M WW.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad