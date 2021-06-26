‘Shark Week 2021’ Celebrates Its 33rd Year With 45 Hours Of Programming

Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, and William Shatner are some of the stars appearing during Shark Week, television’s longest-running summer event.

The Discovery Channel and discovery+ showcase returns for its 33rd year starting Sunday, July 11 and continuing through Sunday, July 18. This year has the most hours of programming in Shark Week history at 45 hours, taking viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera.

Leading up to Shark Week, Discovery and discovery+ will celebrate sharks all month long with a shark movie festival across both platforms, including the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, and 3-Headed Shark Attack, all available starting July 1 on discovery+.

The classic Jaws will air July 10 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery. In addition, pre-premieres of Shark Week shows Return to Headstone Hell, Mega Predators of Oz, and Return to Shark Vortex will be available exclusively July 1 on discovery+.

Shark Week 2021 will also feature two documentaries, available exclusively on discovery+. The powerful documentary from Eli Roth, Fin, will premiere Thursday, July 13. In Fin, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers, and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. Fin features work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of organizations such as Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and WildAid.

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces the film, along with actor, producer and shark activist Nina Dobrev and president of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and chair Craig Piligian.

Envoy: Shark Cull, premiering July 1 and narrated by Eric Bana, follows the biggest names in ocean conservation as they reveal the importance of sharks in our oceans while uncovering the longest marine cull in history.

In addition, the first ever shark series, Shark Academy, will premiere Sunday, July 11 on discovery+ and shark-themed episodes of Josh Gates Tonight will return Sunday, July 11 to highlight and explore some of the moments from Shark Week 2021.

Some other highlights:

Sharkbait with David Dobrik (wt) – Streaming Sunday, July 11 exclusively on discovery+

Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on the craziest adventure yet… Diving with sharks! When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?” Produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

Crikey! It’s Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT

Robert Irwin comes face to face with a Great White Shark for the ﬁrst time ever with shark conservationists Paul de Gelder and Madison Stewart. Following his father’s footsteps, he will get as close as possible to these incredible creatures to determine which apex predator reigns supreme – Crocs or Great Whites? Produced by Eureka Productions.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 9PM ET/PT

Tiffany Haddish hosts Shark Week! While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call. Produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Anomaly Entertainment.

Jackass Shark Week Special (wt) – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 10PM ET/PT

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell. Produced by Jeff Tremaine and Anomaly Entertainment.

Stranger Sharks – Streaming Monday, July 12 exclusively on discovery+

Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure…exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean. Produced by Spoke Studios.

Air Jaws: Going For Gold – Airing Monday, July 12 at 8PM ET/PT

Narrated by Chris Rose, the Air Jaws team, Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows, and Enrico Gennari return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15-feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the World’s Highest Flying Great White Shark title? Produced by Shark Entertainment.

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash – Airing Monday, July 12 at 9PM ET/PT

Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake – Phred or Slash? Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – Airing Monday, July 12 at 10PM ET/PT

Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before. The mission: enter shark-infested waters to understand the nature of fear and come face to face with an apex predator. This is Shark Trek. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Great White Comeback – Streaming Tuesday, July 13 exclusively on discovery+

In 2017 one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire Great White population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande head out on an epic investigation to find the missing Great Whites of Seal Island. Produced by Hazmat Productions.

MotherSharker – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 8PM ET/PT

It’s a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. One team of scientists and shark experts including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli deploy an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas’ biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work. Produced by Red Rock Films.

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 9PM ET/PT

Country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract new fans, Sharks! With Dr. Austin Gallagher’s help, they put Brad’s musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks. Produced by Critical Content.

The Spawn Of El Diablo – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 10PM ET/PT

In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white mating scars ever recorded. Recently similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark El Diablo has returned to South Africa. Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Tiger Queen – Streaming Wednesday, July 14 exclusively on discovery+

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. Shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

MechaShark – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 8PM ET/PT

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great whites and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground – the Holy Grail of shark science. Produced by Lucky 8.

The Real Sharknado – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 9PM ET/PT

We have all seen the movies, sharks jumping into boats, circling in tornados, and risking their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts happen? Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again – this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge and to see if a real Sharknado could happen. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Return to Lair of the Great White – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 10PM ET/PT

Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites. Produced by Talesmith.

Raging Bulls – Streaming Thursday, July 15 exclusively on discovery+

Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters. Produced by Stephen David Entertainment.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT

Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple popping videos. Now she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Sharkadelic Summer 2 – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 9PM ET/PT

Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, the wildest and most unpredictable reactions to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm. Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.