Shanola Hampton To Star In & Produce ‘Dangerous Moms’ NBC Pilot Under Talent Deal With NBCU Television & Streaming And Universal TV

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an 11-season run on Shameless, Shanola Hampton has signed a talent holding deal with NBCU Television and Streaming and Universal Television. Under the pact, she has been cast as the main lead in the NBC pilot Dangerous Moms. Hampton will also serve as a producer on the project, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written/executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois based on the Spanish series Señoras del (h)Ampa, Dangerous Moms is an off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor. The story becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down.

Hampton will play one of the moms, Monique Wallace.

“I’ve worked with Shanola since casting her in Shameless at Showtime and I’m excited to continue our relationship with her,” said Beth Klein, EVP, Talent and Casting, Universal Television. “Shanola is an immensely talented artist and we’re glad to welcome her to Universal Television.”

Klein was head of casting at Showtime at the start of Shameless. Hampton was an original cast member alongside William H. Macy. A frequent scene-stealer, she portrayed the Gallaghers’ sassy neighbor, Veronica “V” Ball. Hampton remained on Shameless for its entire 11-season run and made her directorial debut in the recent final season of the popular series.

Becoming available for series for the first time in a dozen years, she had many options and decided to go with the NBCU deal, reuniting with Klein. The pact calls for Hampton to collaborate with Universal Television to develop and star in scripted studio projects for NBCU’s television and streaming platforms, including NBC, Peacock, USA and Syfy. She already played the female lead in the NBC/Universal TV comedy pilot Night School last year.

“We loved working with Shanola on a recent comedy pilot and recognized immediately that she is a force of nature and a breakout star,” said Grace Wu, EVP, Casting, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Shanola’s considerable talents span both comedy and drama and we are thrilled to have her as part of the NBCU family.”

Hampton is seen in the Netflix film Deadly Illusion, opposite Dermot Mulroney. She is repped by Reel Talent Management and Buchwald.