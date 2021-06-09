‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Joins Sydney Sweeney In Crime-Drama ‘Silver Star’ — Cannes Market

Shameik Moore is newly attached to lead upcoming feature Silver Star opposite Sydney Sweeney, we can reveal.

The Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse and Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor will play Buddy, a 20-year-old Civil War re-enactor who is fresh out of jail and struggling to root himself in today’s world. Buddy is determined to reconnect with his estranged parents by saving their home from foreclosure, whatever it takes. During a botched bank robbery, Buddy takes Franny (Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney), an impulsive, pregnant 19-year-old with nothing to lose, as his hostage and together they embark on an unexpected road trip across America. We first revealed the project last year.

Filming is scheduled for fall 2021 in the U.S. London and Miami based Alacran Pictures (The Man Who Killed Don Quixote) have recently boarded the project as financing partners.

Mk2 is handling international sales and will be shopping the project at the upcoming Cannes market. Domestic rights are being overseen by mk2 and the producers.

The movie is based on an original screenplay written and to be directed by writer-director Ruben Amar who is producing under his banner Les Films de la Fusée alongside Lola Bessis, Virginie Lacombe of Virginie Films and Jamin O’Brien of The Community. Hani Farsi and Nils Astrand of Corniche Media, Daniel Blanc of White Windsor, Kyle Stroud of Carte Blanche, Frank Ponce, and Jim Rine are serving as executive producers.

“From playing iconic roles such as Spider-Man and Wu-Tang’s Raekwon, we are excited for Shameik Moore to really make the character of Buddy his own. Moore’s Buddy will bring the perfect balance to Sydney Sweeney’s Franny and we can’t wait to see them together onscreen,” said Fionnuala Jamison, Head of International Sales of mk2 films.

Moore is represented by manager Brian Young, CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.