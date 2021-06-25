Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Names Arclight & Pacific Theatres Vet Kevin Holloway As Head Film Buyer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

F9' Speeds To $7.1M In Thursday Previews, Best To Date During Pandemic
Read the full story

Shailene Woodley Signs With Range Media Partners

AP

EXCLUSIVE: In another significant signing for the company, Range Media Partners has signed Shailene Woodley for representation.

The celebrated actress, well regarded for her roles in such projects as The Fault in Our Stars, Adrift, The Divergent Series, Endings, Beginnings, The Descendants, and most recently HBO’s Big Little Lies, which earned her an Emmy nomination.  

Woodley recently wrapped the lead role and served as a producer on the indie film Misanthrope and stars in the upcoming Netflix and Studio Canal feature film The Last Letter from Your Lover, which she also produced.  Woodley next stars in the comedy film Robots, alongside Jack Whitehall. Production is set to begin this August in New Mexico.

The signing is a major win for Range as sources say Woodley was being pursued by several other companies in hope of signing her. She joins a long list of top tier clients for the company that includes Bradley Cooper, Tom Hardy, Emilia Clarke, M. Night Shymalan and Keira Knightley.

Watch on Deadline

She is also repped by Hyperion and attorney Felker, Toczek, Suddelston Abramson.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad