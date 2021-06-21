You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Shailene Woodley To Star With Jack Whitehall In Comedy ‘Robots’ – Cannes Market

Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley AP

Shailene Woodley will co-star with Jack Whitehall in the comedy Robots, which comes from Borat writer Anthony Hines.

Hines will co-direct the movie with Casper Christensen (Klown). Pic is based on the short story by sci-fi writer Robert Sheckley. Hines and Christensen penned the screenplay, which focuses on a womanizer and a gold digger who learn humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves, who have fallen in love and run away together

Cassian Elwes is producing with Stephen Hamel at Company Films, which developed the pic. Rocket Science is handling international sales at Cannes, with CAA Media Finance co-repping domestic with Elwes’ Elevated. Production is set to begin this August in New Mexico. Thorsten Schumacher and Jere Hausfater will serve as Executive Producers.

“At a time when comedies are needed more than ever, I couldn’t be more delighted than to have Shailene and Jack team up to play the leads in this movie,” said Hines.

