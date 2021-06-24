You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Euro 2020: France Vs Portugal Scores Three-Year Ratings High With 15.6M Viewers On TF1

‘Sex Education’: Netflix Sets Season 3 Fall Premiere Date, Unveils First Look Photos

Sex Education
Netflix

Otis and the rest of the Sex Education gang will return for more antics when Season 3 launches in the fall.

Set to premiere Friday, September 17, the Netflix series takes on a fresh chapter or new relationships, unfamiliar faces and more. In addition to unveiling the premiere date for the upcoming season, Netflix dropped first look images, which you can see below.

Here’s the log line for the junior season of Sex Education: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Season 3 of Sex Education has also added Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke and Dua Saleh to the cast.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also Executive Producers.

Scroll on for other first-look stills:

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley Netflix
Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn Netflix
Connor Swindells as Adam Groff Netflix

Kedar Williams Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Dua Saleh as Cal Netflix

