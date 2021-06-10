SeriesFest Season 7 Lineup Set: Virtual Event Kicks Off With Ghislaine Maxwell Docuseries

The lineup is set for Season 7 of SeriesFest, a virtual festival dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling and championing emerging voices. Running 18 days from June 24-July 11, this year’s theme is “What’s Next?” Watch a promo above and check out the full lineup here.

The event will kick off with an opening-night screening of Peacock’s docuseries Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, a complicated story of power, sex and money that focuses on the late Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman. It will be followed by discussion with the director and executive producers from production company Blue Ant Studios.

The programming slate of special events, premieres and panels also Includes talent and execs from Peacock’s Dr. Death, the CW’s The Republic of Sarah, Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, AMC’s The Beast Must Die, FX’s Dave, “Directors of Shondaland,” Paramount+’s The Real World Homecoming: New York and more.

SeriesFest also will feature conversations with the likes of Jennifer Garner, YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, ColorCreative president Talitha Watkins and Mark Duplass — who’ll be chatting with Deadline’s Pete Hammond.

The Handmaid’s Tale Emmy winner Ann Dowd will receive the inaugural SeriesFest Impact in Television Award, which honors trailblazers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance in television.

“This past year left an indelible imprint on our narratives,” the event’s co-founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook said in a statement. “SeriesFest Season 7 is about what’s next as we collectively move forward and provide a much-needed forum of reflection and platform for amazing storytellers with lots to share.”

Passes for and full details about SeriesFest: Season 7 are available here.