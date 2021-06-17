Selena Gomez STX Horror Thriller ‘Dollhouse’ Sets Emma Tammi As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Tammi will direct STXfilms’ upcoming horror thriller Dollhouse, a project which Selena Gomez is producing through her July Moon label and is eyeing to headline.

The screenplay by Michael Paisley, a psychological thriller in the spirit of Black Swan, is set in the world of the upper echelon of New York City’s fashion scene. 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are also producing.

Tammi previously directed IFC Midnight’s horror-thriller The Wind as well as episodes of Hulu’s Into the Dark. She also directed all ten episodes of the audio podcast The Left Right Game starring Tessa Thompson, which was acquired in a competitive situation and is in development at Amazon. She is repped by ICM Partners, Grandview and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Emma is one of the brightest up-and-coming directors in the genre,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “She has an incredible sense of story, pacing, and timing that is equally matched by her eye for unforgettable visuals. We love her take on this material and we’re thrilled to be developing it with her.”

21 Laps has a busy summer ahead. Levy’s highly-anticipated Ryan Reynolds action comedy Free Guy hits theaters on Aug. 13. The Adam Project, which Levy also directed, is currently in post-production. 21 Laps’ hit Netflix series Shadow and Bone was recently renewed for a second season, and on the horizon are Crater for Disney+ and Rosaline, which are both in pre-production.

Drew Simon of STX will oversee the project with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris.