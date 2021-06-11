‘See’ Gets Season 3 Renewal By Apple, Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer & Cast Additions

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of its post-apocalyptic drama series See starring Jason Momoa. The renewal was announced Thursday night during Momoa’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Eden Epstein

Apple also released a Season 2 teaser trailer which introduces new cast member Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character Baba Voss. It also provides glimpses of other new series regulars in Season 2, the majority of whom have not been announced. They include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight).

Apple has set Friday, August 27 for the season 2 premiere of the series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence. After the debut, a new episode will be dropped weekly.

This is the second consecutive time that Apple TV+ has given See a renewal ahead of the debut of the previous season. While announced today, the pickup happened quietly awhile ago, with filming on Season 3 currently underway in Toronto, Canada. (Apple opted to shoot Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back, I hear.)

Written by Knight, See takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother (Bautista) threatens his family even more.

Returning cast includes Alfre Woodard as Paris, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane and Christian Carmago as Tamacti Jun.

Season 2 is executive produced by Knight, Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

