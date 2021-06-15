‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’: Diandra Lyle Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Disney Channel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Diandra Lyle (American Woman, Moonbase 8), who heavily recurred on Season 1 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of Disney Channel’s time-travel mystery-adventure series. Production on season two will begin next month in Louisiana.

Lyle, who appeared last year in ten of the drama’s first 11 episodes, returns as Jess Dunn, the dedicated, hardworking widow and loving, single mother of Harper (Kyliegh Curran) and Topher (Bryant Tardy). Her younger self is played by Izabela Rose (Upside-Down Magic).



Secrets of Sulphur Springs centers around 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose family has just uprooted their lives to take ownership of an abandoned hotel in hopes of restoring it back to a lively vacation destination. Griffin’s father, Ben, (Josh Braaten) is an old summer camp crush of Lyle’s character, Jess. Season two will take a deeper look into Harper’s family history and their connection to The Tremont hotel. What will start as a fact-finding mission will soon turn into a high-stakes adventure that could forever change her friendship with Griffin.

The series hails from writer/executive producer Tracey Thomson, executive producer/showrunner Charles Pratt Jr. and Gwave Productions. Elle Graham, Kelly Frye, Landon Gordon and Madeleine McGraw also star.

Season one is currently streaming on Disney+.

Lyle’s previous credits include recurring roles on American Woman and NCIS, a recent guest-starring role on A24’s Moonbase 8 and opposite Kimberly Elise in OWN’s Carole’s Christmas. Features include Foster Boy, starring Matthew Modine and Always A Bridesmaid, among others. Lyle is repped by BRS/GAGE and Impact Artists Group.