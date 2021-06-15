Sean Penn Feature ‘Flag Day’ Sets Summer Theatrical Release

United Artist Releasing has set a limited theatrical release for Sean Penn’s Cannes Film Festival premiere Flag Day for Aug. 13.

The movie, which we told you about on Friday, was scooped up by MGM and stars Penn with his daughter Dylan Penn, in a career-making role.

The pic, written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth is adapted from Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life. Dylan Penn plays Vogel across two decades as she comes of age while navigating a fraught relationship with her beloved, career criminal father John Vogel, played by Sean Penn.

Katheryn Winnick stars as Vogel’s mother Patty. Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Hopper Jack Penn.

The pic is produced by Golden Globe winner William Horberg, Oscar nominee Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin. Original songs are by Cat Power, Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder.

EPs are Maximilien Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Phyllis Laing, Devan Towers, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, Sidney Kimmel, Allen Liu, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Vaishali Mistry, and John Wildermuth.