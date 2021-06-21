Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Banner And Randy Rainbow Partner On New Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and satirist, Randy Rainbow is partnering with Sean Hayes Hazy Mills Productions on a new podcast endeavor. The goal is to bring Randy’s sensational style of parody to audio while also incorporating a new form of interview not yet seen in the podcast space.

“I am beyond thrilled to work with Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner and the entire Hazy Mills team. Sean is a comedy icon and has always been an idol of mine, so this is very special to me.” Says Rainbow.

Rainbow is best known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. In 2019 he landed a spot on The New York Times Best Performances list, and in 2020 The Washington Post proclaimed Rainbow as Best Parody. His first viral video of 2020 was called “The Funniest Trump Roast Ever” by Funny or Die, and his subsequent viral parodies like “Andy,” “Social Distance” and “A Spoonful of Clorox” have been viewed by tens of millions.

“We’ve been fans of Randy for years and are incredibly excited for this opportunity to work with him. There isn’t a podcast like this out there and we feel it’s so important to highlight Randy’s talent and bring this kind of laughter to the world right now.” says Milliner.

Formed in 2004 by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions started with breakout hit, Hot in Cleveland, ran on TV Land for six seasons followed by their drama Grimm for NBC also ran six seasons. Additionally, HMP produced the CNN series The History of Comedy and Hollywood Game Night for NBC. Currently, HMP produces Q-Force for Netflix and the upcoming Demi Lovato pilot, Hungry, for NBC. Following the success of their new podcast, Hypochondriactor with Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali. Rainbow and HMP will develop the new podcast this summer with a scheduled release for early Fall.