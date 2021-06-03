Scott Walker Directing Creature Feature ‘The Tank’, Cornerstone Launching Sales – Cannes

Scott Walker (The Frozen Ground) has set his next project with The Tank, which will shoot in New Zealand in late summer this year.

Pic is the story of a young family that inherit a remote and long abandoned coastal property in Oregon. They don’t know that beneath the property, a horde of ferocious and deadly creatures that feed on the living are awakening.

WETA creative director Richard Taylor (Blade Runner 2049) is onboard the project. Matthew Metcalfe (The Dead Lands) is producing with Walker.

Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will commence sales at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Exec producers are Peter Touche, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder.

“I’ve been looking for something to work with Richard and his amazing team at Weta Workshop on for years, and feel extra-ordinarily grateful to have the amazing team above onboard, to help bring it to life,” said Walker. “The Tank is a new type of creature survival horror film and universe, that will excite and terrify audiences as they return to theaters over the next years. It’s inspired in part, by what my family went through during Covid. It’s also about the lengths of courage and strength, this family will go to save each other, when their lives are threatened by an unstoppable evil, that humanity has reaped upon itself.”