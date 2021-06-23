‘Tower Of Terror’ Film Produced By Scarlett Johansson In Early Development At Disney

Disney is in the early stages of development on a new Tower of Terror movie, which Scarlett Johansson will produce, Deadline can confirm.

The project, inspired by the classic Disney ride, is being scripted by Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Cooley.

Plot details have not yet been released. It remains uncertain at this point whether Johansson will also star in the movie. The Black Widow star will produce the project through her company These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia.

Collider was the first to break news about Johansson’s involvement.