Sasha Silver Named Head Of Drama At Hulu

Sasha Silver has been promoted to head of drama for Hulu Originals.

This follows the promotion of Jordan Helman, who was formerly head of drama, to head of scripted content, who took over the role after Beatrice Springborn’s move to UCP.

Silver was most recently director of original drama content, where she helped bring in projects such as The Act, Little Fires Everywhere and The Great. She also spearheaded dramas including Castle Rock, Looking for Alaska, Marvel’s Runaways and upcoming titles Nine Perfect Strangers and The Girl From Plainville.

Reporting to Helman, Silver joined Hulu in 2016, having previously been VP, TV development at Chernin Entertainment and director of development at Paramount TV, where she oversaw The Real Hotwives of Orlando and Las Vegas, Berlin Station and The Alienist. She started her development career with Sarah Condon at HBO, where she worked on Bored to Death.

“Sasha’s incredible relationships with artists and discerning eye for rich, compelling dramas have been a not-so-secret weapon in the success of Hulu Originals for years now,” said Helman. “As the shows she’s championed along the way highlight, Sasha shares an ongoing commitment to deliver boldly appealing series that spark conversation and drive the business forward, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue our work together in this deeply deserved role.”

“What the Hulu Originals drama team has been able to achieve in the last five years has been truly incredible, but we are just getting started. I am humbled to be able to play an even larger role in empowering the most gifted and diverse group of creators out there to share stories that change how we see the world and each other,” added Silver. “I remain grateful for the leadership of Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Jordan Helman, who have always supported the content team and myself in our quest to create the best television we can make.”