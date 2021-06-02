Sarajevo Introduces TV Award; Sundance London Line-Up; Lars Von Trier Series Adds Cast; Dekanalog Buys ‘Dogs’ – Global Briefs

Sarajevo Introduces TV Award

The Sarajevo Film Festival is upping the visibility of TV at its event this year with the introduction of a Heart of Sarajevo prize specifically for series. The Heart of Sarajevo is the fest’s major award and is usually given to the film competition’s winner, with honorary Hearts awarded to filmmakers. The series awards will cover several categories: Best Drama Series, Best Comedy, Best Series Creator(s), Best Actress, Best Actor, and Rising Star. TV dramas and comedies that have premiered between September 1, 2019 and May 31, 2021 from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia, will be eligible for the awards, which will be selected by online voting. Sarajevo has been highlighting regional TV series through its industry-focused CineLink program for years, while its Avant Premiere program has presented first eps from the likes of Besa, Black Sun, The Group, The Paper, and The Lake. “With the new awards for TV series, the festival honors the work and achievements of authors and producers of television series and confirms our commitment to be a place of discoveries, development, and promotion of high-quality audiovisual content,” said Jovan Marjanović, Head of Industry, Sarajevo Film Festival.

Sundance London Sets Program

The 2021 edition of Sundance Film Festival: London has unveiled its program, with 15 feature films set to travel to the Brit offshoot of the Park City fest. The festival opens with the UK premiere of Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers and close with Janicza Bravo’s Zola. Also on the list are: Sundance winner CODA; Mass; The Nest; Human Factors; Together Together; Censor; Misha And The Wolves; Writing With Fire; The Most Beautiful Boy In The World; In The Same Breath; First Date; and The Blazing World. The event runs at Picturehouse Central July 29 – August 1.

Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom’ Adds Cast

Lars Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas have joined the cast of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom, the third instalment in his hospital series that is returning after a gap of 20+ years. The pair join previously announced cast including Bodil Jørgensen, Ghita Nørby, Nicolas Bro, Søren Pilmark and Peter Mygind. More info on the series can be found in our previous article here.

Dekanalog Buys ‘Dogs’

EXCLUSIVE: Gotham-based distributor Dekanalog has picked up Romanian drama Dogs and added the title to its 2021 slate. The film has never previously had a U.S. deal. It first premiere at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2016. It follows a man who returns to the land he inherited from his grandfather. Fully decided to sell this vast but desolate property, he is warned by the local cop that his grandfather was a local crime lord and his men will not let go of the land. It was directed by Bogdan Mirica. Bac Films handles sales.