Sarah Jessica Parker Posts ‘Sex And The City’ Reunion Photos As Revival Show Cast Gathers For 1st Table Read

It’s been over a decade since Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis appeared onscreen as their Sex and the City characters, but they looked right at home together in a photo Parker posted to her Instagram account late Friday.

Captioned “Together again,” the photo of the three with the Empire State Building in the background had nearly a half million likes in just one hour. Nixon also posted the photo with the caption, “Friendship never goes out of style.”

Davis responded to Parker’s post with, “Love you forever and ever.” Amy Sedaris added, “You girls look fantastic!” While the always-classy Andy Cohen expressed his delight with, “I just pooped my pants.”

Some fans noted that original cast member Kim Cattrall was missing from the photo. She is not participating in And Just Like That…, the in-the-works revival of the HBO classic which had its first table reading today.

Parker posted a series of photos earlier in the day of the placards and scripts in place for cast members participating in the read. The place settings included those for Parker, Nixon, Chris Noth Davis, Willie Garson, Sara Ramirez and Mario Cantone. As Deadline reported this week, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will also be back as fan favorites Steve and Harry.

Parker captioned the table read photos with, “Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble.”

Parker began her trip down memory lane with a post Thursday night of a trip she took to her SATC alter ego Carrie Bradshaw’s old apartment on Perry Street. Her caption: “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified.”

And Just Like That… is set to be a 10-episode, half-hour series for HBO from executive producer Michael Patrick King (the above-mentioned MPK, no doubt). It is scheduled to begin production this summer in New York.

The original HBO series was created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

The new chapter follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Executive producers include Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.