Santa Barbara Film Festival Sets In-Person 2022 Dates

The Santa Barbara Film Festival said Friday that it has set dates for its 2022 edition, saying it will return to a fully live, in-person event that will run March 2-12 throughout the coastal city that is less than 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

This past year saw the festival adjust to the pandemic with a mix of beachside drive-in theater and online screenings in presenting its 47 world premieres and usual Oscar-season lineup of tributes, Q&As and panels. It ran March 31-April 10, later than usual to hew closer to its position ahead of the Academy Awards which had shifted to late April.

This year’s dates are similarly lined up with the 2022 Oscars, which will be held February 27.

“After more than a year of staring at screens from home, SBIFF is chomping at the bit to welcome everyone back to Santa Barbara for collective experiences and engaging face to face interactions about cinema” festival director Roger Durling said today in announcing the dates.

Passes for the 37th annual festival go on sale in August, with the lineup to be announced in February.