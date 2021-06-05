5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Epicenter East Of San Diego

An earthquake struck the Southern tip of California this morning and was felt in cities up to 90 miles away.

The 5.3-magnitude temblor was part of a flurry of quakes in Imperial County that were reported, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Though earthquake clusters are not rare near this region, the quake’s strength was considered moderate. This particular group of shakes seem to have included at least 25 individual earthquakes, including the 5.3-magnitude shaker.

The earthquake’s epicenter was placed near the city of Calipatria, roughly 35 miles from the US-Mexico border.

Good afternoon Southern California! Lots earthquakes today. Did you receive a #ShakeAlert-powered alert for the M 5.3 earthquake about 7 mi west of Calipatria (near the Salton Sea) at 10:55 am PT? Please share! @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/IrFFV7ZCVN — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 5, 2021

USGS’s Twitter account noted the shake struck at 10:55 a.m. Some users on Twitter reported they felt the shake as far as San Diego and Indio.

The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services is currently monitoring an assessing recent earthquake activity in our region. There has not been any report of damages yet and our crews are conducting damage assessments. pic.twitter.com/ZYPYXithnA — County of Imperial (@ImperialCntyCA) June 5, 2021

Imperial County’s official Twitter account reported no immediate injuries or damages and are currently looking for any resulting damages.

The swarm in Imperial Valley has grown to include a M5.3 and 24 M3+ quakes. So far. The main fault looks to be the NE-trending Westmoreland fault. And a primer on swarms in Episode 19 at: https://t.co/JaAGw80u64 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 5, 2021

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a series of tweets that the 5.3-magnitude earthquake should be the biggest of the swarm and is typically not predictive of any mega quakes to come. Jones said, “as long as [the swarm] stays active, there will be more quakes and some could be large. Many of the swarms have a ~M5 as the largest. Rarely, they grow to include a M5.8-6.0.”